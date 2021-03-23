Cop killed after van rams into officers in Rajagiriya

A policeman and another individual were killed after a van rammed into a group of policemen inspecting a vehicle in Rajagiriya today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the accident had occurred along Parliament Road, close to the Ayurveda Junction in Welikada at 4.30 am today.

A group of officers attached to the Police Emergency Unit had been inspecting a small lorry when a van travelling from Battaramulla to Borella had rammed into them.

A 52-year-old Sub- Inspector attached to the Police Emergency Unit who was heading the inspection team and the assistant of the lorry that was being inspected were killed in the accident.

The Welikada Police have arrested the driver of the van, who has been identified as a resident of Thalawathugoda.

The Welikada Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that there is a significant increase in accidents across the country at present.

He said nine individuals have been killed and nearly 40 have been injured in the 24-hours ending at 06am today. (Colombo Gazette)