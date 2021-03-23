Allianz sweeps all categories at Great Manager Awards 2020

Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd was recently recognized as ‘A Company with Great Managers’ at the ‘Great Managers Awards 2020’ by the Colombo Leadership Academy (CLA) for Leadership Excellence, in strategic partnership with People Business. In addition to winning the main award, the company emerged as the winner in five key categories, namely, Driving Results & Execution Excellence, Aligning Organizational Vision, Coaching Others for Growth, Team Effectiveness & Collaboration and Leadership Integrality & Holistic Approach.

Malaka Mihindukulasuriya was awarded an exclusive recognition in the category of Leadership Integrity & Holistic Approach, this award is unique as it is not awarded annually. Thimira Manamendra and Nirosha Perera were awarded the Great Manager for Driving Results & Execution Excellence while Pasindu Malinga and Kumarika Amarasighe were awarded the Great Manager for Aligning Organizational Vision. In the category of Coaching Others for Growth, S. Sivanarenthiran was awarded the Great Manager and Y Kumareswaran was awarded the Great Manager for Team Effectiveness & Collaboration.

During the culture scan conducted, Allianz demonstrated an ecosystem of nurturing great managers, where the clarity of career paths, succession planning, leadership accessibility, learning and development, challenging the status quo, instigating creativity and innovation and high engagement were observed to be built into the organization’s DNA and culture. The company has placed its people strategy on par with its business strategy, thus providing a strong foundation to its employer brand promise.

The CLA Great Manager Awards measures five spectrums of managerial and leadership quotients through the well-researched battery of competencies using the DACTI – 5X Model such as Drive Results & Execution, Alignment to drive organizational goals, Coaching & mentoring people, Team effectiveness and cross functional collaboration and Integrality.

Commenting on the award, Gany Subramaniam, CEO/Director of Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd said, “We are pleased to be recognized as a Company with Great Managers at the Great Manager Awards – Sri Lanka, yet again. This is a further validation of the calibre of our world-class team who go the extra mile to ensure that the needs of our customers are met consistently. Their hard work and determination has been instrumental in helping us emerge as one of the strongest players in this market.”

Ishani Senaweera, Chief Human Resource Officer of Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd said, “We have continuously demonstrated valuing its employees through well-structured coaching, learning & development initiatives along with employee recognition programmes. We are very happy to see these initiatives being recognized and appreciated through these awards.”

The senior leadership team members and other employees of Allianz Insurance were present at the momentous occasion where their peers were conferred the coveted CLA Great Managers title.