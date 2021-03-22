Women in leadership bring outstanding changes in lives of the elderly

In celebration of International Women’s Day English Nursing Care rewards the hard work and dedication of the women who ensure your loved ones are safe and secure in the comfort of their homes and in their care. English Nursing Care advocates the leadership of women who are strong while being compassionate, and continue to dedicate their lives to care for the wellbeing of others.

“I’m very proud to say that at English Nursing Care, we provide an excellent opportunity for women to further a career in nursing care; our team predominantly consists of women from senior management roles to our care companions. For many women, they already have experience caring for relatives or children, and we offer the opportunity to take those skills and develop them professionally into a nursing career caring for the elderly. The work done by our nursing and care teams has made an outstanding impact to improving the quality of lives of elders who were once bedridden.” says Richard Gould, Managing Director of English Nursing Care.