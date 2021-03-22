The Loft Mirissa ready to open doors in fourth quarter of 2021

The Loft Mirissa, an international award-winning development which offers ‘resort styled’ serviced apartments, is in steady pace to open its doors during the fourth quarter of 2021. Complementing the unique vibe in its locality, The Loft Mirissa offers impeccable value and distinctiveness for those seeking to invest in one of the country’s most sought-out tourist destinations.

Having planned ahead and resumed construction almost immediately after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Provident Capital was able to continue the construction of the project while mitigating effects of the disruptions. By adhering to health and safety guidelines mandated by the Ministry of Health, Provident Capital ensured implementation of stringent COVID-19 protocols at the construction site to curtail the risks posed by the pandemic to its workers and visitors.

With the completion of up to 70% of The Loft Mirissa’s construction, the architectural marvel is proceeding as per the revised scheduled in the aftermath of the pandemic. Strategic decisions made by the senior management of the company, such as the early securing of critical construction materials, ensured smooth development progress. Thus, Provident Capital was able to overcome many of the challenges faced by the real estate development sector, which resulted from import restrictions.

Furthermore, several value additions have been made to the project including an additional dedicated café and restaurant, a poolside day club and other numerous upgrades to the apartment interiors. Perfectly positioned to offer its customers the best home away from home experience, The Loft Mirissa delivers the highest standards of comfort and convenience, making it the ideal holiday home where investors could relish and capitalize on a host of unmatched amenities and income opportunities.

With only five out of thirty two apartments left for sale, The Loft Mirissa’s fully furnished model apartments are now ready for viewing. This provides existing and potential buyers the ideal opportunity to experience the final fittings and finishes of the available one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units, first-hand.

With a vision to reimagine and push the boundaries of the real estate development sector in Sri Lanka, Provident Capital was founded in 2015 placing its roots in the fields of property development, construction and project management. In addition to The Loft Mirissa, Provident Capital is also about to commence construction of its second development project, Vyan Villas – an uber luxurious villa community in Ella, Sri Lanka. With only ten villas on offer for outright ownership, the design ensures an experience of serene relaxation like never before. Vyan Villas is spread across 5 acres of consciously preserved forest land with a host of specifically curated services, facilities and amenities which are meticulously designed to deliver unmatched standards of excellence and value.