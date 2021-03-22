Suspect deported from UAE arrested for promoting extremism

A suspect deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been arrested for promoting extremism in Sri Lanka.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said that the suspect is a follower of the Jamaat e Islami movement.

The suspect was deported from the UAE on the 12th of March and had been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) from Weligama yesterday.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the 42-year-old resident of Mawanella was arrested based on a tip off. TID officials had seized Rs. 2.7 million and three laptops from his possession.

The Police Spokesman said the man was arrested following investigations conducted by the Police, Criminal Investigations Department and the TID into suspects promoting extremism in Sri Lanka from overseas.

He said it was an offence to aid, abet and fund extremist or terrorist activities in Sri Lanka.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect will be interrogated by the TID under a detention order.

He said legal action will also be initiated against the suspect under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The Terrorism Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)