Sri Lanka Cricket summoned before COPE again

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been summoned once again before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

Issuing a statement, the Communications Department of the Parliament said the cricket administration will report to the COPE on 06th April 2021.

Sri Lanka Cricket was summoned before the COPE on 11 February, and the meeting was suspended due to the lack of preparation by SLC officials.

Therefore, they had been informed that they have been granted a time period of one month to appear before the COPE once again.

The COPE chaired by Member of Parliament Professor Charitha Herath has summoned 07 state institutions to the committee in March and April.

Accordingly, the Lanka Mineral Sands Limited has been summoned before the COPE Committee tomorrow (23).

The performance report on the evaluation of the process of establishing new Export Processing Zones in Sri Lanka is scheduled to be discussed by the COPE on Wednesday, 24th March.

The Communications Department of the Parliament said the Postgraduate Institute of Science (PGIS) of the University of Peradeniya is scheduled to be summoned on Friday, 26th March.

In addition, the National Livestock Development Board will be summoned before the committee on 07th April and the Sri Lanka Football Federation on 20th April.

Meanwhile, the COPE will meet to investigate past irregularities reported in the National Film Corporation of Sri Lanka on 23rd April. (Colombo Gazette)