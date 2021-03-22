Special operation to detect vehicles with worn out tyres

A special operation has been launched to detect vehicles operating on the streets with worn out tyres.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a three-day special operation was launched today.

He said that operating vehicles on the streets with worn out tyres is one of the causes for road accidents.

The Police Spokesman also said that operating vehicles on the streets with worn out tyres is illegal.

Police officers deployed during the special operation will inspect vehicles for worn out tyres.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a fine of Rs. 3500 can be imposed for operating vehicles on the streets with worn out tyres.

He also said that if there is an accident as a result of worn out tyres on a vehicle, then a fine of Rs. 25,000 can be imposed. (Colombo Gazette)