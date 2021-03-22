Rajitha and Chathura questioned over abduction claims

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne and his son Chathura appeared before the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) over an alleged abduction incident.

A journalist had filed a complaint with the Police stating that he had been allegedly abducted by four unidentified people in Mirigama on 10 March.

He further said he had been tortured over a data chip and had later been released near Maligawatte.

However, investigations had found CCTV footage showing the man travelling in a train from Mirigama to Dematagoda on the said date.

He was later found to have visited the office of Chathura Senaratne in Thimbirigasyaya for three hours, during which he had also met former Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

According to the Police, the journalist had thereafter confessed that he had filed a false complaint over his alleged abduction.

Following this, the CCD took steps to record statements from Rajitha and Chathura Senaratne in connection to the alleged abduction of the journalist. (Colombo Gazette)