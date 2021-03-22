President and PM make phone calls to world Muslim leaders

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have made phone calls to world Muslim leaders, a day before the UN Human Rights Council takes a vote on a resolution against Sri Lanka.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received a phone call yesterday (Sunday) from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed with him the existing relations between the OIC and Sri Lanka as well as the situation of the Muslim community in the country, the OIC said in a statement.

Al-Othaimeen praised the Sri Lankan President’s phone call and his willingness to open up and reach out to international organizations and welcomed the decision of the Government of Sri Lanka on the right of Muslims to bury their dead in accordance with the Islamic rites.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC’s keenness to follow up the conditions of Muslim communities and defend their rights in non-OIC member states, the OIC said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that he telephoned Deputy King Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain yesterday.

The Prime Minister tweeted saying they reviewed bilateral ties and other areas of cooperation that can be further solidified.

Rajapaksa said that the Deputy King had recalled and appreciated his efforts to sustain peace and stability in Sri Lanka from the time of his Presidency.

The OIC is the world’s largest Muslim body consisting of a number of Muslim countries which are part of the UN Human Rights Council.

Bahrain is also a member of the UN Human Rights Council.