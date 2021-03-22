Over 190 people test positive for Covid in Gampaha

Over 190 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Gampaha District over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said a total of 354 infected people were reported during this period.

Among them, twelve infected people were identified as those who had returned from overseas.

From the remaining 342 local detections, the highest number of infected persons of 197 was reported from the Gampaha District, followed by 58 from the Colombo District, 17 from the Jaffna District, and 70 from other Districts.

The detections were made after the health authorities had conducted 6,832 PCR tests yesterday (21).

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 90,199 COVID-19 cases to date, with 86,758 recoveries and 2,895 people under medical care.

The NOCPC said 9,358 people are undergoing mandatory quarantine at 93 Government-run quarantine Centres located across the country.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 546, after one more death was reported yesterday. The victim has been identified as a resident of Medirigiriya. (Colombo Gazette)