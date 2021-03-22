Motion against Ranjan’s sentencing rejected

A motion filed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Ranjan Ramanayake to reconsider his four-year prison sentence has been rejected by the Supreme Court.

The motion filed through MP Ramanayake’s lawyers was taken up for consideration before the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench.

The Supreme Court sentenced MP Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment on charges of Contempt of Court.

Ramanayake was accused of contempt of court for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the President’s dissolution of Parliament in 2018.

Following his sentencing, Attorney General Dappula de Livera informed the Secretary General of Parliament that Ranjan Ramanayake’s seat in Parliament has become vacant.

Earlier in March (10), Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena maintained his stand with regard to imprisoned MP Ramanayake’s seat in parliament.

Stating that a decision will be taken based on the Court’s verdict on the matter, he explained that as the Speaker, he is unable to reach a decision in this regard, as MP Ramanayake has been convicted by the Supreme Court and has been imprisoned without bail. (Colombo Gazette)