India over the moon after beating Sri Lanka Legends

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends on Sunday emerged victorious in the Road Safety World Series final by defeating Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan put on a sensational show smashing 60s while the latter also returned with 2 wickets.

A repeat of the World Cup 2011 final versus Sri Lanka which the Men in Blue won under MS Dhoni, this win came under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar. Yuvraj got an entertaining 60 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes while Yusuf remained unbeaten on 62 in 36 balls with four hits to the ropes and five sixes.

Other than the two big men, captain Tendulkar got a classy 30 which included five boundaries. Sanath Jayasuriya scored the highest 43 while captain Tillakaratne Dilshan failed to click this time, scoring just 21.

Following the win, India Legends skipper was ‘over the moon’. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, “WOW ECSTATIC… Over the Moon! Well played #TeamIndia! #RoadSafetyWorldSeries.”

Yusuf Pathan stated, “What a game of cricket! Thrilled to be part of the champion team. This victory will be remembered for a long time. A great effort from each and every teammate. Thank you for your wishes throughout the game. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries

“Even after so many years, nothing compares to that winning feeling!” said Mohammad Kaif on Twitter. (Courtesy Inside Sport)