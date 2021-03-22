Fishing cat killed by three-wheeler in Kalutara

A fishing cat was killed after being hit by a three-wheeler in Kalutara today.

The remains of the animal was later taken to Hikkaduwa by wildlife officers.

Environmentalists said that this was the second fishing cat to be killed in the area over the past few months.

A fishing cat was killed in December in the same area after being run over by a vehicle.

Environmentalists accused wildlife officers of failing to take steps to protect animals in the forest area in Kalutara.

According to environmentalists, there is a large population of fishing cats in the forest area in Kalutara.

The fishing cat is a medium sized cat that is widespread across Sri Lanka. It was globally classified as an endangered species by the IUCN in 2008. (Colombo Gazette)