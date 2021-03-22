Amarapura Maha Nikaya Chief Prelate passed away

The Chief Prelate of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya, the Most Venerable Agga Maha Pandita Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera passed away at the age of 88.

The Chief Prelate had passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

He was conferred with the “Aggamahapandita” title by the Burmese government on March 2, 2007 at Swarnaguha Hall in Myanmar.

The Most Venerable Agga Maha Pandita Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera was selected as the Mahanayaka Thera of the Amarapura Nikaya in May 2017, following the demise of Most Venerable Agga Maha Panditha Davuldena Gnanissara Thero. (Colombo Gazette)