Sri Lanka recognises young “talented” hackers

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka has given recognition to young “talented” hackers including a boy who has reportedly hacked a cash-on-delivery system.

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that a young boy had hacked the Facebook page of former President Maithripla Sirisena.

Rambukwella said the boy is a resident of Kandy and was pardoned by then President Sirisena.

“That child also worked with me for some time,” he said.

The Minister said that a young boy had also hacked into a cash-on-delivery system of the Postal Department.

He said the child had the opportunity to steal a lot of money.

However, according to the Minister the boy had said he wanted to alert the authorities that the system was not secure.

“We did not punish the boy,” he said.

Rambukwella said that these incidents showed that Sri Lanka has such talented people. (Colombo Gazette)