Pakistan exempts Sri Lankans from PCR tests

Visitors to Pakistan from Sri Lanka will not require PCR tests, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said.

Sri Lanka has been included among countries listed in ‘Category A’ from where people can travel to Pakistan without a Covid-19 PCR test.

Category A includes Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mauritania, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan, and Vietnam.

The new rules would be effective from March 23 to April 5, the.Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said.

Pakistan has meanwhile banned visitors from Botswana, Brazil, Colombia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.

“There will be a complete travel ban on inbound travel to Pakistan from category C countries, including withdrawal of exemptions earlier provided to Pakistani passport holders, NICOP holders and POC holders. The temporary measure is being introduced in continuation to the steps being taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan,” a notice issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said.

All countries not included in either Category A or C, fall in Category B and passengers from all these countries require a Covid-19 PCR test before the commencement of travel to enter Pakistan, and it should not be more than 72 hours old. (Colombo Gazette)