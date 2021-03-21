More Sydney areas ordered to evacuate over major flooding risk

More areas of Sydney have been ordered to evacuate because of a risk of major flooding, as torrential rains continue to batter Australia’s east coast.
The authorities say anyone living in low-lying areas of the city must leave.
On Saturday, Sydney’s Warragamba dam started to overflow for the first time in years.
Dozens of people have been rescued from floodwaters in New South Wales, with officials warning of “life threatening flash floods”.
Major roads remain shut in the area.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and senior state emergencies officials are due shortly to hold a news briefing on the latest developments.
Hundreds of people have been gathering at emergency evacuation centres set up across the state.
Up to 100mm (four inches) of rain is forecast to fall in 12 hours over Sydney, and as much as 300mm for the lower Blue Mountains, west of the city.
Torrential rains and powerful winds will likely continue until late next week, with floods not expected to subside until Thursday.
Sydney residents posted pictures on social media of flooded roads and rising waters nears their homes. (Courtesy BBC)