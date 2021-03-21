DMK tells Modi to ensure India votes for resolution on Sri Lanka

India’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has called on the Indian Government to vote in support of a resolution on Sri Lanka at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

DMK President M.K Stalin called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure support for the resolution.

A vote on the resolution against Sri Lanka will be taken at the United Nations Human Rights Council tomorrow (Monday).

He also questioned the silence of Modi on the matter even after Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage had said that India has assured support to Sri Lanka in Geneva.

Stalin warned Modi that Tamils around the world will not forgive any attempt to betray the expectations of the Sri Lankan Tamils.

Just recently Modi spoke to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and both agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges.

The two leaders also reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.

During the conversation Prime Minister Modi had reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India’s Neighbourhood First policy. (Colombo Gazette)