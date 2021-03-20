No immediate threat from a third wave

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lanka is not facing a risk of a third wave of the coronavirus at present, health authorities said.

State Minister Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle told Colombo Gazette that countries such as the US, Italy, and France are currently facing a significant increase in infections.

However, the State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control said that Sri Lanka is currently reporting a decline in Covid cases.

She said therefore, the country is not facing a risk of a third wave, despite such a warning being issued by the Public Health Inspectors Association recently.

However, she warned that the country could head in that direction if necessary precautions are not taken during the New Year festive season and Easter holiday in April.

Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle pointed out that Sri Lanka faced the consequences of the Christmas and New year celebrations last year, in late January and early February this year.

A significant increase in infections were reported during this period, with over 800 cases being reported on a daily basis during this period.

Stating that more restrictions cannot be placed on the public, as they have already undergone various regulations, she urged the public to be cautious and to strictly follow the health guidelines.

State Minister Fernandopulle emphasized the necessity to follow health guidelines, especially in closed spaces.

She said events in closed spaces such as weddings and gatherings have been identified as hotspots for the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Fernandopulle called on the public to continue to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in closed spaces as much as possible.

The State Minister warned that a third wave can only be prevented if the public cooperate with the health authorities and strictly adhere to the quarantine laws. (Colombo Gazette)