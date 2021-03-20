Indian envoy holds talks with Sri Lankan FM ahead of vote

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay had talks with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, days ahead of the vote on Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Gopal Baglay met the Foreign Minister at the Foreign Ministry yesterday (Friday).

The Foreign Ministry said that a lengthy discussion was held on the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and the provision of the Indian vaccine to the people of both countries with special attention paid to the longstanding bilateral relations.

The Foreign Ministry had said recently that India has assured it will protect the territorial sovereignty of Sri Lanka during the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage had said India has vowed to upkeep Sri Lanka’s territorial sovereignty as the country’s closest neighbour.

He further said Sri Lanka greatly appreciates India’s position, ‘being the superpower they are’. (Colombo Gazette)