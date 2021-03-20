Death toll from bus accident increases to 14

The death toll from the Passara bus accident increased to 14.

The Police said that over 30 people have been injured in the accident.

Among those injured is the driver of the bus.

Earlier seven people were killed and a number of others sustained injuries following the accident in Passara today.

The Police said that a bus had gone down a precipice near the 13th mile post.

Several people were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital.

The Police said that seven people succumbed to their injuries. The death toll later rose to 14.

Another 31 people were recieving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)