Bangladesh and Sri Lanka agree to cooperate at UN

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have agreed to cooperate at the United Nations (UN) and other regional and international platforms.

Issuing a joint statement, both countries reiterated their commitment to multilateralism, and acknowledged increased interaction and cooperation on contemporary multilateral issues like climate change, disaster management, migration, health, peacekeeping, human trafficking etc. at the UN and other regional and international platforms.

They further agreed to share respective knowledge, ideas, innovation to effectively realize the Agenda 2030 for sustainable development and the SDGs.

In a joint statement issued following Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s visit to Bangladesh, Rajapaksa thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Government of Bangladesh for their steadfast support in combating terrorism in Sri Lanka, and in this context, for extending support to Sri Lanka at international fora, including the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and other United Nations bodies and international organizations.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed the hope that Bangladesh will continue to stand in solidarity with Sri Lanka at the ongoing 46th Session of the UNHRC in Geneva.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka appreciated Prime Minister of Bangladesh for her generosity in sheltering and providing humanitarian assistance to the 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from the Rakhine State.

Both Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of the voluntary, safe, speedy, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingyas to their homeland. While Sri Lanka provides home for displaced people in neighboring countries, Sri Lanka is committed to work in cooperation with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to address issues of concerns at all times, while abiding by all the approved legal frameworks and prescribed procedures.

Bangladesh Prime Minister requested the Sri Lankan Prime Minister to support Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya crisis. (Colombo Gazette)