Army to be deployed to flush out criminals

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Army is to be deployed to flush out criminals and curb the crime wave in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekera said that the Police will lead the special operation.

He said that the Special Task Force and the army will also be used in the operation.

Minister Sarath Weerasekera said that the special operation will be carried out around the island, without prior notice.

The Minister said that criminals are believed to be in hiding in several parts of the country.

He said that making a public announcement about the date of the special operation will give the criminals a chance to escape.

As a result, the operation will be carried out without giving prior notice.

The Minister said that the special operation will be carried out during the day and night over a number of days.