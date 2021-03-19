UNIVISER announces strategic partnership with U.K. Tech firm SkilledUp Life

UNIVISER, a Singaporean and Sri Lankan-based tech startup that provides a peer-to-peer platform that connects university prospective students with current students, alumni, and staff, has recently announced a strategic long-term partnership with U.K. based technology company SkilledUp Life. The move provides UNIVISER users with access to SkilledUp Life’s two-sided online marketplace which bridges talented volunteers from around the globe with career-enhancing opportunities at early stage tech companies from around the world.

Under the partnership, UNIVISER will begin offering its growing community of university Student Ambassadors exclusive access to volunteer opportunities available from SkilledUp Life. The move is expected to help students further their careers by gaining relevant, in-demand work experiences in their fields of interest. In addition to serving as mentors and leaders within the university community, students can now choose from career upskill volunteer opportunities within the highly in-demand global IT sector.

“At UNIVISER we are more than just a product company, we want to build a community. Student Ambassadors of the universities are a big part of that community. We are always looking at ways to add value for them; we are super pleased to partner with SkilledUp Life to provide remote work experience opportunities for them. Furthermore, by being selected as an UNIVISER ambassador there is already a level of vetting involved, all of our buddies are of high calibre, so companies can confidently work with these students who are keen to take up this opportunity,” Ismail Sadurdeen, Founder and CEO – UNIVISER quoted.

“I’m delighted to build a trusted and long-term partnership with Univiser, where we can introduce opportunities in early-stage technology companies to young graduates through Univiser. Due to rapid technological advancements, there will no longer be a job for every 18+ in the world. Young graduates would not just need to demonstrate excellent educational results, they would increasingly be asked to demonstrate real experiences by employers. This is where SkilledUp Life comes in. As you cannot earn through us, we provide an easy way to gain new experiences and skills which you can take forward to improve your career prospects. The more effort you put in, the more opportunities we can create, which could make a significant difference in a graduate’s future prospects. All opportunities are remote. All you need is a computer, access to the internet, spare time, and a willingness to improve your chances,” Manoj Ranaweera, Founder and CEO – SkilledUp Life explains.

The mutually beneficial partnership will also allow tech companies access to a new pool of candidates to hire talent while simultaneously allowing universities to become more marketable as their students continue to acquire more high-demand tech skills and competencies to advance their careers.

The partnership is expected to take place in early March 2021.

SkilledUp Life is a U.K. based volunteer marketplace that provides tech companies and volunteers a mutually beneficial space to connect and work together on groundbreaking technology projects. To learn more, visit https://www.skilledup.life/.

UNIVISER is a Singaporean and Sri Lankan-based tech startup that has pioneered the peer-to-peer digital networking platform which enables prospective students to connect with current students and alumni of universities and institutions.

To learn more, visit https://www.univiser.io/ or contact [email protected]