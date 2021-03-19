State intelligence chief denies meeting Easter bomber in Malaysia

State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director, Major General Suresh Sallay has denied having links with the mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks, Zahran Hashim.

He says he had not met Zahran Hashim in Malaysia, as claimed by an opposition Parliamentarian.

Major General Suresh Sallay has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) against Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara Jayamaha over the allegations.

Nalin Bandara had made the allegations at a media conference in Colombo.

The Parliamentarian had also claimed that Suresh Sallay had cleared the way for Zahran Hashim to travel to Malaysia, Indonesia and India before the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

Major General Suresh Sallay has called on the CID to investigate the claims made by the parliamentarian.

He says the claims are false and has an impact on his family life and the State Intelligence Service. (Colombo Gazette)