Sri Lanka accuses UK, Canada and Germany of concealing the truth

Sri Lanka has accused the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany of concealing the truth.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the allegations of human rights abuses in Sri Lanka by several countries including the UK, Canada and Germany is an action taken for political purposes, by concealing the truth.

A vote is scheduled to be held on 22 March 2021 on the allegations made by several countries against Sri Lanka, at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Responding to a question raised by journalists at the Foreign Ministry in this regard today, the Minister pointed out that it is not the responsibility of an internationally recognized Human Rights Council to accuse or take a vote on the internal affairs of our country.

“Over the years, various allegations have been levelled against our country, alleging human rights abuses. We have been cautious about this. After our Government was elected, a Presidential Commission has been appointed to investigate human rights allegations,” he said.

The Minister said that funds have been allocated from the budget to activate the Office on Missing Persons.

He said that while the present Government was taking a number of such positive steps, it was not fair to ignore it and accuse Sri Lanka repeatedly in various manners at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“We try to defeat the false accusations levelled against us. Many friendly countries have joined hands with us in this. We hope that India too, will support us this time.”, said Minister Gunawardena.

The resolution on Sri Lanka on which a vote will be taken on 22 March 2021 was presented to the Council by the Core Group on Sri Lanka, which includes the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany. (Colombo Gazette)