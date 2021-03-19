Search launched for student reported missing

A search operation has been launched to locate a student who went missing after leaving his home in Ratmalana.

The 16-year-old student of a prominent boy’s school in Bambalapitiya is set to sit for the Ordinary Level exam this year.

He has been reported missing since last morning (18).

The boy is said to have left his residence in Ratmalana at 06.20 am wearing a black hoodie, black trousers, back pack and slippers.

The parents of the missing teenager filed a complaint with the Mount Lavinia Police yesterday.

The Police Media Unit said the Mount Lavinia Police have launched an investigation to find the missing boy.

They said the investigations are focused on monitoring CCTV footage to obtain details of the missing teenager’s whereabouts.

The public have been requested to assist in finding the missing boy and to provide any details on him to his mother Deepika via 0773 779850. (Colombo Gazette)