Over 50 people found to be infected in Battaramulla

Over 50 people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Battaramulla.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that 56 people tested positive for the virus in Battaramulla.

The 56 were among 106 people fond to be infected in the Colombo District during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

A total of 313 people tested positive for the virus during this period around the island.

Of the 313 people, 11 were Sri Lankans who arrived from overseas.

The remaining 302 people are based in Sri Lanka, and includes 66 people in Gampaha, 29 in Matara and 101 people from other parts of the country.

The public have been urged to remain vigilant during the upcoming festive season, as the threat due to the coronavirus still remains in the country.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the public were unable to celebrate the April New Year last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this year despite the pandemic still continuing, the public will be given an opportunity to celebrate the festival.

He said this was possible due to the virus being contained in Sri Lanka to a certain extent, but warned that the threat due to COVID-19 still remains. (Colombo Gazette)