Operators instructed to provide unlimited internet packages

Service providers have been instructed to provide unlimited internet packages to the public.

A directive in this regard was issued to all operators in the country by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

The Commission said service providers were instructed to respond with unlimited internet packages by 1st March.

The TRCSL said it is currently in the process of assessing packages submitted by complying operators.

The Commission further said consumers could expect to have the first round of unlimited plans by April 2021. (Colombo Gazette)