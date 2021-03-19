Drugs and arms seized from Sri Lankan boats in India

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted three Sri Lankan fishing boats near Lakshadweep islands and seized a huge cache of drugs from them.

According to preliminary information, the Coast Guard seized heroin, an AK 47 rifle and 1,000 rounds from the boats, the New Indian Express reported.

According to the Navy, a Dornier aircraft of the Navy had been tracking seven Sri Lankan boats that were found moving in the Arabia Sea for the past eight days.

The aircraft passed the information to the Southern Naval Command and the India Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard launched a swift operation to intercept the boats.

The boats were intercepted around 90 nautical miles south west of Minicoy Islands on Thursday afternoon.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Lakshadweep administration.The Coast Guard had intercepted three Sri Lankan boats and detained 12 persons and seized narcotic drugs off Vizhinjam on March 7. (Colombo Gazette)