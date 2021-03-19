Bribery case against Minister Abeygunawardena withdrawn

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has withdrawn the case filed against Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena on the unlawful acquisition of assets.

Colombo High Court judge Aditya Patabandige issued an order today to release Minster Abeygunawardena from the case.

The order was issued after the Bribery Commission had informed court that it does not wish to continue with the case.

A case was filed with the Colombo High Court against Minister Abeygunawardena for the unlawful acquisition of assets valued at Rs.41.2 million in cash and property, between 2014 – 2016. (Colombo Gazette)