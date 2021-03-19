Another six coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Another six coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka.

The Government Information Department said that the latest deaths took the death toll from the virus in Sri Lanka to 544.

The latest victims are residents of Pitakotte, Polgahawela, Ganemulla, Silawathura, Wattala, Suduhumpola.

Of the latest victims, one is a 70-year-old man from Polgahawela. He died at the Kandy General Hospital.

The second victim is a 79-year-old female from Suduhumpola. She died while undergoing treatment at the Kandy General Hospital.

The third victim is an 83-year-old female from Wattala. She died at her residence.

The fourth victim is a 96-year-old female from Pitakotte. She died at her residence.

The fifth victim is a 72-year-old male from Ganemulla. He died at his residence.

The sixth victim is a 73-year-old female from Chilawathurai. She died at her residence. (Colombo Gazette)