Sri Lanka Tourism seeks recognition of vaccinated travellers

Sri Lanka Tourism is working with the health authorities to recognize vaccinated travellers, who are encouraged to take PCR tests upon arrival and then continue to join the community with strict regulations in place.

Kimarli Fernando, Chairperson of Sri Lanka Tourism, said that Sri Lanka is currently working with the Indian Government on a travel bubble agreement to host destination weddings in Sri Lanka.

“Sri Lanka’s aim is not to compete with countries like Dubai and Singapore, however, to create a niche market where the offering of Sri Lanka is more of a distinct product in terms of location where individuals can visit Sri Lanka for a conference and then go on a safari in Yala, go whale watching and visit a tea plantation, all in a day if domestic flights are used to travel around the country” Kimarli Fernando added.

She was speaking at the Chairperson’s Forum on MICE Tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions & Events) held in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Association of Professional Conference, Exhibition and Event Organisers (SLAPCEO).

The main focus of the forum was to create awareness and educate the industry on how best Sri Lanka can cater to the MICE industry requirements worldwide with the premium infrastructure we have and seek the support of the private sector to promote MICE tourism via the bio-bubble.

In light of the enormous potential and opportunity to be a MICE host country, presentations were done by SriLankan Airlines, BMICH, Colombo Port City Project and Cinnamon Life to industry stakeholders, overseas missions in Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan missions abroad. The forum also looked at building relationships to attract new technology to develop the industry which will also be a new avenue to attract foreign investment.

Eric Lavertu, the French Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Rita Manella, the Italian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Humaid Al Tamimi, Charge d’Affairs of UAE and the First Secretary of the Indian High Commission, Ms. Irina Thakur were among the distinguished invitees apart from the MICE industry stakeholders. (Colombo Gazette)