Public warned of Covid threat ahead of festive season

The public have been urged to remain vigilant during the upcoming festive season, as the threat due to the coronavirus still remains in the country.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the public were unable to celebrate the April New Year last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this year despite the pandemic still continuing, the public will be given an opportunity to celebrate the festival.

He said this was possible due to the virus being contained in Sri Lanka to a certain extent, but warned that the threat due to COVID-19 still remains.

The Police Spokesman requested the public to remain cautious during the festive season and to strictly adhere to the Quarantine Law when stepping outdoors for shopping activities.

DIG Ajith Rohana also urged shop owners operating during the April New Year festive season to strictly follow health guidelines.

He called on them to setup special wash basins for the public to wash their hands before entering the stores, to monitor the temperature of visitors, and to maintain social distancing at checkout counters.

The Police Spokesman said the public must adhere to the health guidelines if they want to celebrate the festival in a safe manner.

DIG Ajith Rohana said if the people fail to do so, they could be infected with COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)