Police claim allegations by journalist false

The Police claim allegations made by a journalist that he was abducted and tortured are false.

Police Spokesman Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the journalist had filed a complaint stating that he had been abducted by four unidentified people at 07am in Mirigama on 10th march.

He further said he had been tortured over a data chip and had later been released near Maligawatte at 2 pm.

The journalist had also claimed that he had been tortured sustaining injuries to his hand and was hospitalized at the National Hospital in Colombo.

DIG Ajith Rohana said investigations conducted by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) had revealed that the allegations were false.

He said CCTV footage has been obtained on the man travelling from Mirigama to Dematagoda in a train at the time he claimed he was released in Maligawatte by the alleged abductors.

The Police Spokesman said further cctv footage has been obtained showing the man visiting former Minister Rajitha Senaratne’s son Chathura Senaratne at his office in Thmbirigasyaya.

The journalist is said to have remained at Chathura’s office for three hours during which former Minister Rajitha Senaratne had also visited him. He had later been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

DIG Ajith Rohana said investigations have also revealed that the journalist had caused the injuries himself using an object at his residence in Dambadeniya on the night (09) before the incident.

He said the 62-year-old journalist has been arrested on charges of making a false complaint and will be produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today.

The Police Spokesman said the Colombo Crimes Division will record statements from former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and his son Chathura in connection to the alleged abduction of the journalist.

DIG Ajith Rohana said there are reports of multiple attempts on such fake incidents being staged to accuse the Government at a time when the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is set to meet later this month. (Colombo Gazette)