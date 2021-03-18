No shortage of domestic gas in local market

There is no shortage of domestic gas in the local market, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

Minister of Finance, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that since there is no shortage of gas in the market, there is no need to increase prices.

At a meeting with the Prime Minister, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa said that there is pressure from some local companies to increase the price of domestic gas.

Participating in the meeting, Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena had also highlighted the requests by gas companies to increase prices.

Head of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival Basil Rajapaksa pointed out that gas prices had drastically reduce during the COVID-19 pandemic, and gas companies were able to profit from the price drop.

He further said the Government had protected the employment of private sector companies, therefore, those companies should reciprocate under the current circumstances.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Rajapaksa pointing out that there was no shortage of gas in the local market, said that a price hike will not be necessary during the April New Year period.

Meanwhile, the ban imposed on non-essential goods was also discussed, with Central Bank officials pointing out that if the ban was relaxed the demand for goods will increase, resulting in a negative impact for the country.

The officials further suggested to continue developing local produce and engage in exports in order to safeguard the foreign exchange currency rate.

Minister Basil Rajapaksa further suggested that a programme must be initiated to distribute nearly 3000 metric tonnes of rice seized by the Customs Department to the public via Lanka Sathosa.

Treasury Secretary S. R. Attygale had expressed consent, following which Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had issued instructions to the Customs Department to take necessary measures in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)