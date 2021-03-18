Namal says people will decide his future

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa says the people will decide his future.

He said that he wants to settle down in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and strengthen the party.

Asked if he has any intention of contesting for presidency, Rajapaksa said that he has been a critic of dynastic politics.

“When you look at our region, dynastic politics hasn’t really worked,” he said.

He said that he will leave it to the people to decide his future.

Rajapaksa was responding to a question raised in an interview with British journalist Kiran Rai.

Kiran Rai, who has hosted 106 major events and written in 980 leading newspapers, completed a list called ‘The 500 most influential people in Asia 2020/2021’ which had 500 most powerful entertainment and sports figures and 5 royal family members from 7 different countries.

In the interview Kiran Rai spoke to Rajapaksa on a wide range of issues, including politics, sports and entertainment.

Namal Rajapaksa also spoke about plans to bringing tourists, including visitors from the UK, back to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)