Frozen treats at Café Kai, Hilton Colombo

In addition to the delectable cakes, chocolates and savories, frozen treats will be the highlight at Café Kai from the 22nd to the 31st of March. The chefs will be scooping out delicious flavours to sculpt elaborate Sundaes.

Indulge in a variety of delicious flavours from Isle of Gelato combined with fresh home-made pancakes, waffles and yummy toppings.

The menu consist five creative Sundaes to choose from, namely; Sweet Banana Pancake – Banana foster crepes with fresh strawberry, chocolate sauce and caramelized hazelnut with Chantilly cream, choice of Puttalam sea salt and rum & raisin or island coconut ice cream, Waffle with Ice Cream -Homemade waffles with amaretto finger biscuit, berry compote and espresso ganache, choice of peanut butter, chocolate chips ice cream or coconut sorbet, Fudge Ice Cream Sandwich -Dark fudge cake sandwich with peanut butter crunch ice cream and caramelized nuts, whipping cream, salted caramel and chocolate sauce, Raspberry Pavlova -Passion fruit sorbet with raspberry compote, meringue shell, fresh strawberry, caramel popcorn and crunchy wafer sticks and KitKat Ice Cream Pie – an almond shell filled with sea salt and peanut crunch, chocolate cream, broken KitKat, on top with chunk in your trunk (chocolate brownie) ice cream.

Furthermore, a delightful treat for ice cream lovers to indulge in will be the giant sink filled with scoops of ice cream and an assortment of various toppings, enough for a bunch of friends or family to share. The promotion will be available at Café Kai from 11am until 10pm.