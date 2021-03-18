Authorities urged to allow major factories to import vaccines

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association has urged the authorities to allow major factories to import the COVID-19 vaccine.

President of the Association Upul Rohana told Colombo Gazette that a large number of workers at factories are continuing to get infected.

He said COVID-19 vaccines are required to vaccinate the workforce in the country at present.

Upul Rohana pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccines currently in stock with the Health Ministry is insufficient to vaccinate the working force.

As a result, he said a number of large-scale apparel and other factories, especially private companies, have been continuously requesting authorities to allow them to import the necessary vaccines.

The PHI Association President said the request has been put forward in order to vaccinate their respective employees.

Upul Rohana said authorities must consider allowing such large- scale companies to import the COVID-19 vaccine in order to administer it to the working force, who are the next vulnerable group.

He said such companies could be allowed to import the vaccines strictly under the approval of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Sri Lanka has currently received over 1 million Oxford AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India.

Health authorities are currently focused on administering the vaccines to senior citizens above the age of 60.

The Government is also received further vaccine doses under the COVAX facility of the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 07 million ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine manufactured by Russia is also expected to be delivered soon. (Colombo Gazette)