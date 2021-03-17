Top Russian billionaire visits Colombo Port City

Prominent Russian business tycoon Andrey Melnichenko visited the Port City in Colombo. He was accompanied by Sri Lankan-born British Politician and former EU Parliamentarian Niranjan Deva Aditya.

Melnichenko is a self-made billionaire with major investments in Switzerland based fertilizer giant EuroChem Group and Russia based coal energy company SUEK.

He was warmly welcomed by Port City Colombo Assistant Managing Directors Yue Yeqing and Thulci Aluwihare together with Director Sales and Marketing Yamuna Jayaratne.

The delegation was briefed on the Port City Colombo project, its construction progress and future developments by Radhika Ellepola, Country Manager Sales and Investor Relations.

Melnichenko expressed positive remarks about the project and he was impressed about the strategic planning of the new city in the making.

Board of Investment Chairman, Sanjaya Mohottala, Director General Pasan Wanigasekara and corporate sector veteran Rajan Brito were also present at the occasion.

From the beginning of this year, Port City Colombo continued to attract several world leading business personalities, keeping Sri Lanka back in the map as a potential hub for future investment.

Port City Colombo now awaits the introduction of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) law by the Government which will further enhance FDIs to Sri Lanka.

Port City Colombo is a brand-new city development built as an extension of the existing Colombo CBD, with an initial investment of $ 1.4 billion and an expected $ 15 billion overall investment when completed.

Spanning 269 hectares, it is a sea reclamation project connected to the current central business district. Port City Colombo is made up of five precincts – a financial district, central park living, an international island, the marina and island living.

When completed, Port City Colombo is estimated to have 5.7 million square metres of built space, boasting some of the best in design in terms of grade-A offices, medical facilities, educational facilities, an integrated resort, a marina, retail destinations, hotels and other lifestyle developments.

Using the latest sustainable city design and smart city concepts, Port City Colombo will be the hub of South Asia. (Colombo Gazette)