Sri Lanka to obtain 7 million Sputnik V vaccines

Sri Lanka will obtain 7 million Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Russia.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said the consignment is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka soon.

The details of the vaccine consignment were revealed during a review meeting of the NOCPC held yesterday.

Earlier this month, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) of Sri Lanka approved the use of the ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine.

Acting Health Minister Channa Jayasumana said the Expert Committee of the NMRA had approved the vaccine for emergency use in Sri Lanka.

Senior Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga thereafter announced that Sri Lanka may get the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia as a gift.

He said Russia’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka had spoken to him and discussed the possibility of obtaining the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine as a gift.

Meanwhile, commenting on the ongoing vaccination process, Head of the NOCPC Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the process is continuing in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts as planned.

He said the second dose will be inoculated in the second week of April as scheduled.

Sri Lanka is currently vaccinating the public with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received from the Serum Institute of India. (Colombo Gazette)