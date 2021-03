The Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciated against the US Dollar today.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said the selling rate of the US Dollar hit Rs.201.75.

The buying rate of the US Dollar was at Rs. 197.58 for the day.

The Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated yesterday as well, with the selling rate of the US Dollar reaching the Rs. 200 mark.

According to the Central Bank, the Rupee last depreciated against the US Dollar to reach the Rs. 200 mark in April 2020. (Colombo Gazette)