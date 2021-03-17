Quarantine for vaccinated returnees likely to be relaxed

The Health Ministry said that the proposal to allow those vaccinated overseas to travel freely in Sri Lanka after a PCR test is being considered.

Director General of Health Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the entire quarantine process is being reviewed.

Dr. Gunawardena said the number of days allocated for quarantine would be amended soon, considering possibilities for home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said those who have received both vaccines and have spent two weeks in their places of origin will be allowed to directly arrive in Sri Lanka and go home after undergoing PCR tests.

The Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) further said approval has been granted to review the current quarantine strategy for Sri Lankan expatriates.

“There will be a change in this quarantine strategy in the coming days and it will be implemented soon,” he added.

General Shavendra Silva said the Army will also provide security to the newly established quarantine centres run by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE). Nearly 3600 expatriates are set to be quarantined in those centres.

The new developments come, after the NOCPC had made three key suggestions with regard to the quarantine process in a recent meeting with health authorities.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva earlier told Colombo Gazette that the Health Ministry’s technical committee on Covid-related matters is to take a final decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, stating that there was a significant drop in the detection of new COVID-19 cases, General Shavendra Silva said a few clusters have been reported from the Kandy, Morawaka and Katunayake areas.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season, the Army Commander urged people getting ready for New Year celebrations to be more careful.

He requested the public to avoid group contacts and to strictly adhere to health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)