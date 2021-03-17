Putin authorised pro-Trump ‘influence’ campaign

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely authorised attempts to influence last year’s US election in favour of former President Donald Trump, intelligence officials say.

Moscow spread “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” about the eventual winner, Joe Biden, according to a US government report.

But it said no foreign government had compromised the final results.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of election interference.

The 15-page report, released on Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, outlined what it said were “influence operations” pushed by Russia as well as Iran.