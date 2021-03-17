Pakistan and Sri Lanka discuss avenues to expand bilateral relationship

Pakistan and Sri Lanka had talks focused on avenues to expand the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena met with Pakistan High Commissioner Major General (Retd.) Muhammad Saad Khattak at the Foreign Ministry yesterday.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry said the discussion focused on the avenues to expand the bilateral relationship pursuant to the recent visit to Sri Lanka by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both sides agreed to expeditiously implement the projects which were announced during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, including the setting up of mobile libraries donated by Pakistan and the offer of additional hundred medical scholarships to Sri Lankan students.

The Ministry said Minister Gunawardena, while welcoming the offer by Pakistan to open Buddhist pilgrim sites for Sri Lankans, conveyed that the aviation sector, along with Sri Lanka tourism would announce Pakistan – Sri Lanka sector travel packages soon.

In response, the Pakistan High Commissioner invited Buddhist monks, journalists and academics to undertake familiarization visits to Pakistan to witness the diversity of well-preserved Buddhist heritage sites.

The Foreign Ministry further said High Commissioner Khattak also extended an invitation for Minister Gunawardena to attend the Pakistan National Day celebrations on 23 March 2021 in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)