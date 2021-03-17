Kitchen & Bedroom opens second showroom and re-launches website

Kitchen & Bedroom based in Dehiwala is ambitious about taking its business to greater heights. It opened its second showroom at Colombo 5, and is now planning to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing factory in Colombo which will be fully equipped with modern machineries to bring out some of the best designed furniture optimized with purpose and functionality, complementing today’s contemporary kitchenette and bedroom spaces. Kitchen & Bedroom also recently revamped its online presence, accessible via www.kandb.lk.

The new factory will be a dedicated manufacturing facility for artificial wood products such as furniture, interiors and other wooden accessories as well as indoor and outdoor architectural and decorative applications. The facility itself will be structured in an ecofriendly manner with high-tech machinery inclusive of dust collectors to mitigate environmental impact.

‘Kitchen & Bedroom remains environmentally responsible by manufacturing products that are durable, versatile and non-toxic and the manufacturing of artificial wooden products promotes sustainable construction with wood replacement. The new factory planned underway will make way for us to further expand and open up new horizons,’ said Mohammed Rushmi Sacquaff, CEO- Kitchen & Bedroom.

The establishment of the proposed facility supports the Government’s measure to reduce imports including the ban on imported furniture products and easing pressure on foreign exchange rates by introducing locally manufactured, high quality wood replacement furniture. The factory will provide job opportunities for skilled labor, and will also cater to the export market with a view to support Sri Lanka’s efforts in economy revival.

‘Winning customers’ hearts for a lifetime is a philosophy we embrace here at Kitchen & Bedroom. Many of our new projects come from referrals and we continue to invest our efforts in championing these relationships. The specialty interior design industry in Sri Lanka is very attractive with tremendous potential for growth. Our appetite for growth is big,’ Kitchen & Bedroom Director Fathima Zuhara Mubarak added.

Contrary to traditional designers, Kitchen & Bedroom provides a full spectrum of interior design solutions that doesn’t just fit the customer’s requirements but also their pockets. It provides consulting in how best they can optimize and minimize the manufacturing costs involved in the project, and ensures the deliverability of the project within the timeframe of 21 working days. Their aftersales service is well commendable, reflecting upon various testimonials by satisfied customers.

Keeping in line with evolving trends in the market, Kitchen & Bedroom identifies the need to be minimalistic- simpler and sleeker with less clutter. They provide visiting, consulting and guidance sessions to customers completely free of charge, and provide complimentary 2D and 3D designs.