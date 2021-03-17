Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake remanded

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been remanded over the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

He was remanded for the loss of Rs. 36.89 billion loss incurred by the Government as a result of the bond scam.

Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran and Perpetual Treasuries Limited beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius are among those accused in the case.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had today filed indictments before the trial-at-bar hearing the case filed on the 2016 Central Bank bond scam.

The trial-at-bar ordered that Karunanayake and seven others be remanded till March 23.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the indictments were filed today pertaining to the bond auctions conducted on the 29th and 31st of March 2016.

Two trial-at-bars were appointed in February to hear the cases filed on the two bond auctions linked to the Central Bank bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)