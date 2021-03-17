Former CID Director Shani Abeysekera further remanded

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department Shani Abeysekera has been further remanded till 31st March 2021.

The Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today remanded him along with two other suspects.

The trio have been continuously remanded over providing false evidence in connection to an incident involving firearms which led to the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July 2020 on charges of fabricating evidence linked to the case.

Abeysekera was placed at the Mahara Prison, during which he had contracted the coronavirus in November 2020 and was transferred to the Galella COVID treatment facility in Polonnaruwa.

Abeysekera was later transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Mulleriyawa after concerns were raised over him being held at the treatment facility and not a hospital. (Colombo Gazette)