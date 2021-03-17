Former captain no-balls World Cup event at Temple Trees

By Easwaran Rutnam

A National event held at Temple Trees today to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1996 World Cup victory by Sri Lanka, was marred by a scathing attack launched at the event by former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

Speaking at the event, Ranatunga said that when he arrived at Temple Trees and saw some of the guests he wanted to turn back.

The former captain criticised the manner in which senior players and coaches had been treated by the cricket administration in the recent past.

Ranatunga also noted that Sri Lanka is now recruiting “garbage” from overseas only for the foreigners to include in their CV that they held such a post in Sri Lanka Cricket.

“We have talented local coaches in Sri Lanka. We have the best batting coaches here. Be it Aravinda, Mahela or Marvan. We have good bowling coaches. We have good people to administer the game,” he said.

He called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to appoint a commission to investigate allegations surrounding the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Members of the current and former cricket boards, including former cricket board president Thilanga Sumathipala attended the event.

Ranatunga later apologised to the Prime Minister of having spoken like he did at a National event. (Colombo Gazette)