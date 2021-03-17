Egyptian President speaks to Gotabaya and assures support

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, during a telephone conversation with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, asserted the country’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Sri Lanka.

The focus of this increased cooperation will lie particularly in the economic and joint investments fields, in light of the development and economic efforts made by Egypt.

Al-Sisi’s remarks came during a phone call with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Daily News Egypt quoted Egyptian Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Rady as saying.

He confirmed Egypt’s keenness to intensify cooperation with Sri Lanka in various international forums, especially in light of the historic relations between the two countries.

For his part, Rajapaksa expressed his country’s pride in the distinguished relations it holds with Egypt, asserting Sri Lanka’s enthusiasm for strengthening bilateral relations with Egypt in all fields.

He applauded the pioneering role played by Egypt at the regional and international levels, appreciating the role the country plays in combatting terrorism and achieving security, stability, and peace in the Middle East region.

Rady added that both presidents had also discussed the efforts made by the two countries to exchange experiences in various fields, including combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and fighting against terrorism.

Rajapaksa praised the Egyptian efforts to combat terrorism at the domestic and regional levels, as well as its efforts to confront extremist ideologies. He asserted that Al-Azhar has a pioneering role in combating extremist ideologies as it is the beacon of the Islamic world. (Colombo Gazette)